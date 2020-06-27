Rent Calculator
15641 N 63RD Way
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 10
15641 N 63RD Way
15641 North 63rd Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
15641 North 63rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Clean and ready for your tenant Extensive use of pergo flooring make this a nice home Oversized master and master closet vacant and on lockbox for your convenience
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15641 N 63RD Way have any available units?
15641 N 63RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15641 N 63RD Way have?
Some of 15641 N 63RD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15641 N 63RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
15641 N 63RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15641 N 63RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 15641 N 63RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 15641 N 63RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 15641 N 63RD Way offers parking.
Does 15641 N 63RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15641 N 63RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15641 N 63RD Way have a pool?
No, 15641 N 63RD Way does not have a pool.
Does 15641 N 63RD Way have accessible units?
No, 15641 N 63RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15641 N 63RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15641 N 63RD Way has units with dishwashers.
