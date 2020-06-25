All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1554 W SAHUARO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1554 W SAHUARO Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

1554 W SAHUARO Drive

1554 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1554 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath with fire place will make you feel right at home. Close to I-17 to get around town quicker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
1554 W SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 1554 W SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 W SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1554 W SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 W SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
No, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 W SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 W SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College