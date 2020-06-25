All apartments in Phoenix
15508 N 47TH Place
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:06 PM

15508 N 47TH Place

15508 North 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15508 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Popular Alcantara Villa floor plan - 4 bed/3 bath w/1 suite downstairs. Upgrades include crown molding throughout, upgraded downstairs full bath, relaxing covered patio w/ pavers, easy-care faux grass and shade-extending roll-out awning. Open floorplan w/ kitchen open to the family room; formal dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen includes large island, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops & walk-in pantry. Very roomy upstairs with huge master suite overlooking the pool. No home on west side. Garage parking. Easy access to HWY 51 and Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15508 N 47TH Place have any available units?
15508 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15508 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 15508 N 47TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15508 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15508 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15508 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15508 N 47TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15508 N 47TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15508 N 47TH Place offers parking.
Does 15508 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15508 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15508 N 47TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15508 N 47TH Place has a pool.
Does 15508 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15508 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15508 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15508 N 47TH Place has units with dishwashers.
