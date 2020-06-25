15508 N 47TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Popular Alcantara Villa floor plan - 4 bed/3 bath w/1 suite downstairs. Upgrades include crown molding throughout, upgraded downstairs full bath, relaxing covered patio w/ pavers, easy-care faux grass and shade-extending roll-out awning. Open floorplan w/ kitchen open to the family room; formal dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen includes large island, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops & walk-in pantry. Very roomy upstairs with huge master suite overlooking the pool. No home on west side. Garage parking. Easy access to HWY 51 and Loop 101.