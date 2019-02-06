All apartments in Phoenix
1547 West Mercer Lane
1547 West Mercer Lane

1547 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1547 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This first floor apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and was recently remodeled. There are tile floors throughout plus ceiling fans, window blinds, fireplace, and private patio including locked storage closet. Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. There is an onsite pool for you to enjoy as well. Convenient location close to everything! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home.
**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 West Mercer Lane have any available units?
1547 West Mercer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 West Mercer Lane have?
Some of 1547 West Mercer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 West Mercer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1547 West Mercer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 West Mercer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 West Mercer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1547 West Mercer Lane offer parking?
No, 1547 West Mercer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1547 West Mercer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 West Mercer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 West Mercer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1547 West Mercer Lane has a pool.
Does 1547 West Mercer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1547 West Mercer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 West Mercer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 West Mercer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

