1547 West Mercer Lane

This first floor apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and was recently remodeled. There are tile floors throughout plus ceiling fans, window blinds, fireplace, and private patio including locked storage closet. Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. There is an onsite pool for you to enjoy as well. Convenient location close to everything! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home.

**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.