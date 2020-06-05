1546 W GRISWOLD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Mid century modern 5 bedroom, 3 bath, home in the Sunnyslope High School District. Near Royal Palms park (Butler. Park) Modern kitchen features a breakfast area, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, walk in pantry, built in refrigerator, double wall ovens built in microwave, smooth top range & under cabinet lighting . Spacious formal living & dining rooms. Family Room features original stone fireplace. Luxurious Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and full bath features custom floating cabinetry, undercabinet lighting & vanity with double sinks, garden tub, custom tiled walk-in shower and private toilet room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Second & third baths also have floating cabinets, custom tile limestone counters & under cabinet lighting.