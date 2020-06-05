All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

1546 W GRISWOLD Road

1546 West Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

1546 West Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Mid century modern 5 bedroom, 3 bath, home in the Sunnyslope High School District. Near Royal Palms park (Butler. Park) Modern kitchen features a breakfast area, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, walk in pantry, built in refrigerator, double wall ovens built in microwave, smooth top range & under cabinet lighting . Spacious formal living & dining rooms. Family Room features original stone fireplace. Luxurious Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and full bath features custom floating cabinetry, undercabinet lighting & vanity with double sinks, garden tub, custom tiled walk-in shower and private toilet room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Second & third baths also have floating cabinets, custom tile limestone counters & under cabinet lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
1546 W GRISWOLD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 1546 W GRISWOLD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 W GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W GRISWOLD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
Yes, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road offers parking.
Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
Yes, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road has a pool.
Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 W GRISWOLD Road has units with dishwashers.
