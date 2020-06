Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool

Beautiful apartment with fenced yard in Phoenix, Arizona. Fully furnished 2 bedroom home featuring stainless steel appliances, dryer and washer inside the unit. Unit newly remodeled. Building has swimming pool. Parking included. All the furniture you see in the pictures come with the unit. Call for details.

Every unit has been remodeled and has private yard.