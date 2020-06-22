15444 North 17th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

This home is move in ready just back up the U-Haul! Pull up to find a home with meticulous low maintenance landscaping complete with a regal fountain and a modern facadé. New siding and windows throughout provide that modern look while providing the efficiency of a brand new home. Step inside and you'll find an open concept kitchen, with cabinets that have never been opened, a fridge that has never been used, a gas chef's stove that has never been cooked on, and a washer and dryer. Fresh neutral custom tile throughout gives you the freedom to alternate decor as you seem fit. The main living areas provide plenty of living space and the bedroom have tons of closet space with new carpet. Both bathrooms have been fitted with custom tiled showers, high end vanities, faucets, and mirrors. Outside has 2 large covered porches. Come check this one out!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.