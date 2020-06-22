All apartments in Phoenix
15444 North 17th Avenue

15444 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15444 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

This home is move in ready just back up the U-Haul! Pull up to find a home with meticulous low maintenance landscaping complete with a regal fountain and a modern facadé. New siding and windows throughout provide that modern look while providing the efficiency of a brand new home. Step inside and you'll find an open concept kitchen, with cabinets that have never been opened, a fridge that has never been used, a gas chef's stove that has never been cooked on, and a washer and dryer. Fresh neutral custom tile throughout gives you the freedom to alternate decor as you seem fit. The main living areas provide plenty of living space and the bedroom have tons of closet space with new carpet. Both bathrooms have been fitted with custom tiled showers, high end vanities, faucets, and mirrors. Outside has 2 large covered porches. Come check this one out!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15444 North 17th Avenue have any available units?
15444 North 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15444 North 17th Avenue have?
Some of 15444 North 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15444 North 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15444 North 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15444 North 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15444 North 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15444 North 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 15444 North 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15444 North 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15444 North 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15444 North 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 15444 North 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15444 North 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15444 North 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15444 North 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15444 North 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
