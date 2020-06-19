All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15420 S 15th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15420 S 15th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15420 S 15th Ave

15420 South 15th Avenue · (480) 382-1608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15420 South 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15420 S 15th Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
15420 S 15th Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning Club West Home w/4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms & 3 Car Garage **COMING SOON**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB** - **COMING SOON**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB**
This stunning Club West home is situated on a large lot with great mountain views, a fantastic pebble-tec diving pool, and lush landscaping. Newly remodeled kitchen boasts 42'' uppers, Romeo Gold granite slab counters, under mount sink, RO and newer stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also offer custom cabinets, vessel sink and quartz counters down, and Cashmere Gold granite slab in the master. Water softener, cool decking, and even more! Home is located near Club West and Foothills Golf Courses, tons of mountain hiking trails, easy freeway access from Pecos.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15420 S 15th Ave have any available units?
15420 S 15th Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15420 S 15th Ave have?
Some of 15420 S 15th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15420 S 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15420 S 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15420 S 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15420 S 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15420 S 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15420 S 15th Ave does offer parking.
Does 15420 S 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15420 S 15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15420 S 15th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15420 S 15th Ave has a pool.
Does 15420 S 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 15420 S 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15420 S 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15420 S 15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15420 S 15th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity