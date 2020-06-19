Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

15420 S 15th Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning Club West Home w/4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms & 3 Car Garage **COMING SOON**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB** - **COMING SOON**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB**

This stunning Club West home is situated on a large lot with great mountain views, a fantastic pebble-tec diving pool, and lush landscaping. Newly remodeled kitchen boasts 42'' uppers, Romeo Gold granite slab counters, under mount sink, RO and newer stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also offer custom cabinets, vessel sink and quartz counters down, and Cashmere Gold granite slab in the master. Water softener, cool decking, and even more! Home is located near Club West and Foothills Golf Courses, tons of mountain hiking trails, easy freeway access from Pecos.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



No Cats Allowed



