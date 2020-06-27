15402 N 2nd Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful Quail Hill Townhome in North Phoenix. This home features ceramic tile throughout and is a single level ground floor unit, nobody above. Brand new Refrigerator, never used. Washer & Dryer and Microwave are all in great shape. Tile counter tops, stainless sink. Covered patio, one-car garage and extra storage. Lots of updating, nice and clean. Heated Sparkling community pool. Walking distance to Lookout Mountain Elem, tons of shopping and services nearby. Prefer no pets, but owner will consider, absolutely no smoking. Min income requirements must be 3X rent and FICO must be above 600 with no evictions or public records.