15402 N 2nd Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

15402 N 2nd Way

15402 North 2nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

15402 North 2nd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Quail Hill Townhome in North Phoenix. This home features ceramic tile throughout and is a single level ground floor unit, nobody above. Brand new Refrigerator, never used. Washer & Dryer and Microwave are all in great shape. Tile counter tops, stainless sink. Covered patio, one-car garage and extra storage. Lots of updating, nice and clean. Heated Sparkling community pool. Walking distance to Lookout Mountain Elem, tons of shopping and services nearby. Prefer no pets, but owner will consider, absolutely no smoking. Min income requirements must be 3X rent and FICO must be above 600 with no evictions or public records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 N 2nd Way have any available units?
15402 N 2nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15402 N 2nd Way have?
Some of 15402 N 2nd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 N 2nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
15402 N 2nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 N 2nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 15402 N 2nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15402 N 2nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 15402 N 2nd Way offers parking.
Does 15402 N 2nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15402 N 2nd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 N 2nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 15402 N 2nd Way has a pool.
Does 15402 N 2nd Way have accessible units?
No, 15402 N 2nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 N 2nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 N 2nd Way has units with dishwashers.
