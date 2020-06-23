All apartments in Phoenix
1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way

1540 E Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

1540 E Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Gated community & hillside privacy in Foothills! Beautiful preserve lot creates a private and tranquil atmosphere! Stunning MBR remodel. Cherry roped dbl vanity w/ slab granite, tile shower & baseboards & custom lights! Hand-hewn engineered hdwd frs in MBR. Spacious vltd kitchen boasts SS appl's, slab granite c-tops & extended island. Entertain in the fmrm & enjoy the fp w/ granite surround & wet bar! Vlt'd LR & DR. 4th BR office/den w/ B-I desk & bookcases or opt'l split BR. Plantation shutters, tall baseboards thru, painted ext, pavers at front house. Highly renowned Kyrene School District! Landscaping is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have any available units?
1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have?
Some of 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way currently offering any rent specials?
1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way pet-friendly?
No, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way offer parking?
No, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not offer parking.
Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have a pool?
No, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not have a pool.
Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have accessible units?
No, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way has units with dishwashers.
