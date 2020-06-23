1540 E NIGHTHAWK Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gated community & hillside privacy in Foothills! Beautiful preserve lot creates a private and tranquil atmosphere! Stunning MBR remodel. Cherry roped dbl vanity w/ slab granite, tile shower & baseboards & custom lights! Hand-hewn engineered hdwd frs in MBR. Spacious vltd kitchen boasts SS appl's, slab granite c-tops & extended island. Entertain in the fmrm & enjoy the fp w/ granite surround & wet bar! Vlt'd LR & DR. 4th BR office/den w/ B-I desk & bookcases or opt'l split BR. Plantation shutters, tall baseboards thru, painted ext, pavers at front house. Highly renowned Kyrene School District! Landscaping is included.