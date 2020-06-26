1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B

Amenities
Mulberry Apts
Gorgeous community, stop by and check it out! great vibes all around. Centrally located to I-17, I-10, and Grand. Phoenix College is right across the street, gas stations, restaurants along with shopping centers nearby.
All tile throughout
Ceiling fans
Gas stove
Small yard in the back
One assigned carport parking
Laundry room on site (not inside unit)
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
These Spanish Colonial style 1 story buildings exude charm with a brick veneer, tile roofs, a charming courtyard with gorgeous trees. Each building has a laundry room w/ a washer/dryer.