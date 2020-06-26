All apartments in Phoenix
1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B
1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B

1536 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1536 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mulberry Apts
Gorgeous community, stop by and check it out! great vibes all around. Centrally located to I-17, I-10, and Grand. Phoenix College is right across the street, gas stations, restaurants along with shopping centers nearby.
All tile throughout
Ceiling fans
Gas stove
Small yard in the back
One assigned carport parking
Laundry room on site (not inside unit)

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
These Spanish Colonial style 1 story buildings exude charm with a brick veneer, tile roofs, a charming courtyard with gorgeous trees. Each building has a laundry room w/ a washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have any available units?
1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have?
Some of 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B currently offering any rent specials?
1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B is pet friendly.
Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B offer parking?
Yes, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B offers parking.
Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have a pool?
No, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B does not have a pool.
Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have accessible units?
No, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B does not have units with dishwashers.
