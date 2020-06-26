1536 W. Mulberry Dr. - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mulberry Apts

Gorgeous community, stop by and check it out! great vibes all around. Centrally located to I-17, I-10, and Grand. Phoenix College is right across the street, gas stations, restaurants along with shopping centers nearby.

All tile throughout

Ceiling fans

Gas stove

Small yard in the back

One assigned carport parking

Laundry room on site (not inside unit)



These Spanish Colonial style 1 story buildings exude charm with a brick veneer, tile roofs, a charming courtyard with gorgeous trees. Each building has a laundry room w/ a washer/dryer.