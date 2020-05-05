All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1526 East Desert Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1526 East Desert Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

1526 East Desert Lane

1526 East Desert Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1526 East Desert Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
wow! absolutely stunning phoenix 3/2 house with massive vaulted ceilings, wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, updated custom paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow with stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, over sized backyard with gorgeous sunken private pool, fire-pit, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 East Desert Lane have any available units?
1526 East Desert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 East Desert Lane have?
Some of 1526 East Desert Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 East Desert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1526 East Desert Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 East Desert Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1526 East Desert Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1526 East Desert Lane offer parking?
No, 1526 East Desert Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1526 East Desert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 East Desert Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 East Desert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1526 East Desert Lane has a pool.
Does 1526 East Desert Lane have accessible units?
No, 1526 East Desert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 East Desert Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 East Desert Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College