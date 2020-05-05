1526 East Desert Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

wow! absolutely stunning phoenix 3/2 house with massive vaulted ceilings, wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, updated custom paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow with stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, over sized backyard with gorgeous sunken private pool, fire-pit, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.