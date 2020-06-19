1524 West Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan range

$1199 Move in Special for move in date by 11/15/2019! 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Peoria in Sunnyslope! This home is a single story with newer AC, newer roof, interior fresh paint, tile throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has blinds on windows and a stove and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! One pet under No pets. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $849 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/770241?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.