Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

1524 West Sahuaro Drive

1524 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1199 Move in Special for move in date by 11/15/2019! 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Peoria in Sunnyslope! This home is a single story with newer AC, newer roof, interior fresh paint, tile throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has blinds on windows and a stove and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! One pet under No pets. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $849 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/770241?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
1524 West Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have?
Some of 1524 West Sahuaro Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 West Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 West Sahuaro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 West Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive does offer parking.
Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 West Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 West Sahuaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
