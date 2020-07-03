All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1523 W Palmaire Avenue

1523 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1523 West Palmaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A super clean single story home. Great sized living room with beehive fireplace. Galley style kitchen. Nice large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Wonderful covered patio. Mature landscaping. Notice the RV parking area! The landlords live in the area and truly care about their tenants and the property. No Smoking or Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have any available units?
1523 W Palmaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have?
Some of 1523 W Palmaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 W Palmaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 W Palmaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 W Palmaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 W Palmaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 W Palmaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

