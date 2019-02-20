All apartments in Phoenix
15224 N.53rd St

15224 N 53rd St · No Longer Available
Location

15224 N 53rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located close to shopping, restaurants and freeway in Scottsdale. Newly remodeled, very modern, cozy and clean! Two master suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 N.53rd St have any available units?
15224 N.53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 15224 N.53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
15224 N.53rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 N.53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 15224 N.53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15224 N.53rd St offer parking?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not offer parking.
Does 15224 N.53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 N.53rd St have a pool?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 15224 N.53rd St have accessible units?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 N.53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15224 N.53rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15224 N.53rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
