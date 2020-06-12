1521 E IRONWOOD Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled APARTMENT offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, private backyard, MOUNTAIN VIEWS, open floor plan, all new appliances , new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, separate laundry room and plenty of storage. New energy efficient dual pane windows designed to help lower heating and cooling costs. Two car covered parking. The property offers front and backyard Mountain views, quiet NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX neighborhood walking distance from multiple hiking trails and mountain preserves/parks. The property is located close to the 51 FWY and near downtown phoenix. Tenant is required to obtain renters insurance