Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15207 N 4TH STREET
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

15207 N 4TH STREET

15207 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15207 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/3 house with vaulted ceilings, massive wooden beams, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, expansive living-room with custom sitting area and fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized cul de sac lot, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15207 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
15207 N 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15207 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 15207 N 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15207 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15207 N 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15207 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 15207 N 4TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 15207 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 15207 N 4TH STREET offers parking.
Does 15207 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15207 N 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15207 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 15207 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 15207 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 15207 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15207 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15207 N 4TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

