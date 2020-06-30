15207 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/3 house with vaulted ceilings, massive wooden beams, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, expansive living-room with custom sitting area and fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized cul de sac lot, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*