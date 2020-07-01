Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1515 West Pierce Street.
1515 West Pierce Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:37 PM
1 of 1
1515 West Pierce Street
1515 West Pierce Street
No Longer Available
Location
1515 West Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath fully furnished apartment for lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have any available units?
1515 West Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1515 West Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 West Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 West Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 West Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 West Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
