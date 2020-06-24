Rent Calculator
1515 E SAHUARO Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:36 PM
1515 E SAHUARO Drive
1515 East Sahuaro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1515 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bed Townhouse, Water Included. Washer and dryer included, New Windows, New Paint, New Flooring in all living areas. Fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
1515 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 1515 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
