All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1510 East Pierce Street - 02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1510 East Pierce Street - 02
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1510 East Pierce Street - 02

1510 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1510 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom located in the Garfield District 85006. Near Los Altos Ranch Market, Little Caesars, Auto parts shop, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

Water sewer and trash is included. Electric is not included.

The unit will be ready towards end of the month. Stove and fridge are included. Carpet in bedrooms, sheet vinyl in living room and kitchen. Ceiling fans, central a/c, one assigned parking spot + street parking, no laundry on site.

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have any available units?
1510 East Pierce Street - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have?
Some of 1510 East Pierce Street - 02's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 East Pierce Street - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 offers parking.
Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have a pool?
No, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have accessible units?
No, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 East Pierce Street - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College