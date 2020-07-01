1510 East Pierce Street - 02

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom located in the Garfield District 85006. Near Los Altos Ranch Market, Little Caesars, Auto parts shop, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix



Water sewer and trash is included. Electric is not included.



The unit will be ready towards end of the month. Stove and fridge are included. Carpet in bedrooms, sheet vinyl in living room and kitchen. Ceiling fans, central a/c, one assigned parking spot + street parking, no laundry on site.



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider