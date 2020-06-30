1510 E Branham Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Corporate or large family - 5br/3full-ba single-story home w/2-master suites. 2nd MBR has private entry. 10 min. drive to Sky Harbor/Downtown/Events/Sports.



Well appointed, furnished w/all amenities, linens, kitchen hardwares, business-class WiFi, 65in. Roku 4K TV, cozy backyard furnishings.



Sleeps 10 - Perfect for airline pilots, other corporate housing. Non-smoking, no pets. Utilities by Tenant = Power/Water. Utilities by owner = Business-class WiFi, RokuTV, landscaping/yard service.



Available May 15, 2020, short or long term, earlier occupancy possible. $3850/mo., deposit $2000