Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1510 E Branham Ln

1510 East Branham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1510 East Branham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Corporate or large family - 5br/3full-ba single-story home w/2-master suites. 2nd MBR has private entry. 10 min. drive to Sky Harbor/Downtown/Events/Sports.

Well appointed, furnished w/all amenities, linens, kitchen hardwares, business-class WiFi, 65in. Roku 4K TV, cozy backyard furnishings.

Sleeps 10 - Perfect for airline pilots, other corporate housing. Non-smoking, no pets. Utilities by Tenant = Power/Water. Utilities by owner = Business-class WiFi, RokuTV, landscaping/yard service.

Available May 15, 2020, short or long term, earlier occupancy possible. $3850/mo., deposit $2000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

