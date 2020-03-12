All apartments in Phoenix
1507 West Berridge Lane

Location

1507 West Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,302 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 West Berridge Lane have any available units?
1507 West Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 West Berridge Lane have?
Some of 1507 West Berridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 West Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1507 West Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 West Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 West Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1507 West Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1507 West Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1507 West Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 West Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 West Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1507 West Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1507 West Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1507 West Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 West Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 West Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
