Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1505 E SAHUARO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1505 E SAHUARO Drive
1505 East Sahuaro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1505 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great rental, perfect location just minutes from 51 and downtown Phoenix.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
1505 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1505 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 E SAHUARO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 E SAHUARO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
