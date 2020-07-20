1504 East Indianola Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BD - 1.5 BA, Assigned Covered Parking, Washer and Dryer IN UNIT, Water, Sewer, and Trash Included. Centrally Located, Short Distance from Everything Central, Uptown and Downtown Phoenix have to offer. Only a few miles from Biltmore and Arcadia.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.