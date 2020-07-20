All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1504 East Indianola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1504 East Indianola Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

1504 East Indianola Avenue

1504 East Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 East Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BD - 1.5 BA, Assigned Covered Parking, Washer and Dryer IN UNIT, Water, Sewer, and Trash Included. Centrally Located, Short Distance from Everything Central, Uptown and Downtown Phoenix have to offer. Only a few miles from Biltmore and Arcadia.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have any available units?
1504 East Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 1504 East Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 East Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 East Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 East Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 East Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1504 East Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 East Indianola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 East Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 East Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 East Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 East Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College