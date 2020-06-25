All apartments in Phoenix
15035 North 28th Avenue

15035 North 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15035 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,360 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful tile floors, kitchen with stainless steel and white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have any available units?
15035 North 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 15035 North 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15035 North 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15035 North 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15035 North 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue offer parking?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15035 North 28th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15035 North 28th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
