1502 East Highland Avenue - 02

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful four plex located minutes away from Camelback Marketplace. Major cross streets 15th st and highland (North East). Semi private front patio with side garage parking. Interior all tile, washer and dryer included, gas stove, mini split cooling system, refrigerator included. Closed in front porch area, gravel landscaping. Water sewer and trash is included. Electric and Gas are not included. Pet fees +25 pet rent, dep 200 (non ref). Unit is ready for move in, contact us asap to check it out!



Total move in costs 1921.85



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider



Spots nearby!

Sushi Station, Car dealerships (Chevrolet, Toyota), Chik fil a, In n out, Biltmore Fashion Park, Rhythm Room, Chipotle