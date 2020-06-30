All apartments in Phoenix
1502 East Highland Avenue - 02
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

1502 East Highland Avenue - 02

1502 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful four plex located minutes away from Camelback Marketplace. Major cross streets 15th st and highland (North East). Semi private front patio with side garage parking. Interior all tile, washer and dryer included, gas stove, mini split cooling system, refrigerator included. Closed in front porch area, gravel landscaping. Water sewer and trash is included. Electric and Gas are not included. Pet fees +25 pet rent, dep 200 (non ref). Unit is ready for move in, contact us asap to check it out!

Total move in costs 1921.85

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Spots nearby!
Sushi Station, Car dealerships (Chevrolet, Toyota), Chik fil a, In n out, Biltmore Fashion Park, Rhythm Room, Chipotle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have any available units?
1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have?
Some of 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 offers parking.
Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have a pool?
No, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have accessible units?
No, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 East Highland Avenue - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.

