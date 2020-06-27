1501 S 81st Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice 4 br 2 bath on HUGE corner lot. Ceiling fans, and many more beautiful features. This one won't last!