Phoenix, AZ
14852 N 24TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14852 N 24TH Drive

14852 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14852 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Canyon Creek Deer Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is the town home you have been looking for. 2 car garage, great side patio with double doors, all tile family room and kitchen, Home has a living room and dining rm. All with convenient access to the 17 & 101 to get you anywhere in town quickly! Use Listers Application,Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14852 N 24TH Drive have any available units?
14852 N 24TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14852 N 24TH Drive have?
Some of 14852 N 24TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14852 N 24TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14852 N 24TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14852 N 24TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14852 N 24TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14852 N 24TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14852 N 24TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 14852 N 24TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14852 N 24TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14852 N 24TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14852 N 24TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14852 N 24TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14852 N 24TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14852 N 24TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14852 N 24TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
