14850 N 59th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Greenway Road & 56th Street

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,506

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis



No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home. This home features vaulted ceilings, all tile flooring, neutral paint and ceiling fans in each room. Large open living room includes fireplace and access to backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double sinks. Desert landscaped front and backyards are easy to maintain and backyard features extended paver patio. Paradise Valley Schools, close to shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.