Phoenix, AZ
14850 N 59th St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

14850 N 59th St

14850 North 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14850 North 59th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Greenway Road & 56th Street
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,506
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

------------------------------
No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home. This home features vaulted ceilings, all tile flooring, neutral paint and ceiling fans in each room. Large open living room includes fireplace and access to backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double sinks. Desert landscaped front and backyards are easy to maintain and backyard features extended paver patio. Paradise Valley Schools, close to shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 N 59th St have any available units?
14850 N 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14850 N 59th St have?
Some of 14850 N 59th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 N 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
14850 N 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 N 59th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14850 N 59th St is pet friendly.
Does 14850 N 59th St offer parking?
No, 14850 N 59th St does not offer parking.
Does 14850 N 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 N 59th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 N 59th St have a pool?
No, 14850 N 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 14850 N 59th St have accessible units?
No, 14850 N 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 N 59th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14850 N 59th St has units with dishwashers.

