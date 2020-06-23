All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14845 N 37TH Place

14845 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14845 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you'll find hardwood and carpet floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You'll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14845 N 37TH Place have any available units?
14845 N 37TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14845 N 37TH Place have?
Some of 14845 N 37TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14845 N 37TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14845 N 37TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14845 N 37TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14845 N 37TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14845 N 37TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 14845 N 37TH Place does offer parking.
Does 14845 N 37TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14845 N 37TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14845 N 37TH Place have a pool?
No, 14845 N 37TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 14845 N 37TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14845 N 37TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14845 N 37TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14845 N 37TH Place has units with dishwashers.
