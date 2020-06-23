14845 N 37TH Place

14845 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you'll find hardwood and carpet floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You'll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
