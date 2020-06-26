All apartments in Phoenix
14824 N 28TH Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

14824 N 28TH Drive

14824 North 28th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14824 North 28th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! 4 BEDROOM - 2 BATH HOMEOAK CABINETS. TILE FLOORS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14824 N 28TH Drive have any available units?
14824 N 28TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14824 N 28TH Drive have?
Some of 14824 N 28TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14824 N 28TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14824 N 28TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14824 N 28TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14824 N 28TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14824 N 28TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14824 N 28TH Drive offers parking.
Does 14824 N 28TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14824 N 28TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14824 N 28TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14824 N 28TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14824 N 28TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14824 N 28TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14824 N 28TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14824 N 28TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
