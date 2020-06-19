All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14814 N 24TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14814 N 24TH Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

14814 N 24TH Drive

14814 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14814 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Canyon Creek Deer Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Cute 3 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen and floors. New carpet in the bedrooms and interior freshly painted. Light and bright, upgraded wooden blinds throughout. Tiled living area, carpet in 2 bedrooms, wood floor in one bedroom. Custom paint tones. Lots of storage space, wrap-around patio off of living room. Master has big closet and double doors to small private patio. Look over your back wall to the BBQ park area. Within steps to the community pool. All this a super quick access to I-17 and the 101 freeways! Come see me! Fridge shown is not the owners, may not be warranted for repairs. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 N 24TH Drive have any available units?
14814 N 24TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14814 N 24TH Drive have?
Some of 14814 N 24TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14814 N 24TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14814 N 24TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 N 24TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14814 N 24TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14814 N 24TH Drive offer parking?
No, 14814 N 24TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14814 N 24TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14814 N 24TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 N 24TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14814 N 24TH Drive has a pool.
Does 14814 N 24TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14814 N 24TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 N 24TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14814 N 24TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College