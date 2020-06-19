14814 N 24TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Cute 3 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen and floors. New carpet in the bedrooms and interior freshly painted. Light and bright, upgraded wooden blinds throughout. Tiled living area, carpet in 2 bedrooms, wood floor in one bedroom. Custom paint tones. Lots of storage space, wrap-around patio off of living room. Master has big closet and double doors to small private patio. Look over your back wall to the BBQ park area. Within steps to the community pool. All this a super quick access to I-17 and the 101 freeways! Come see me! Fridge shown is not the owners, may not be warranted for repairs. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS