14638 North 36th Place

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $73 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1677..



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

