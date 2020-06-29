All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14638 North 36th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14638 North 36th Place
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:14 PM

14638 North 36th Place

14638 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14638 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $73 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1677..

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14638 North 36th Place have any available units?
14638 North 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14638 North 36th Place have?
Some of 14638 North 36th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14638 North 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14638 North 36th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14638 North 36th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14638 North 36th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14638 North 36th Place offer parking?
No, 14638 North 36th Place does not offer parking.
Does 14638 North 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14638 North 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14638 North 36th Place have a pool?
No, 14638 North 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14638 North 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 14638 North 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14638 North 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14638 North 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College