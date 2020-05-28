All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14621 N 36TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14621 N 36TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14621 N 36TH Street

14621 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14621 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready!! Come see this newly remodeled home! Features updated kitchen with all white cabinetry and appliances, fresh paint, new carpet in each bedroom, easy to maintain floors, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14621 N 36TH Street have any available units?
14621 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14621 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 14621 N 36TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14621 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14621 N 36TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14621 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14621 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14621 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 14621 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14621 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14621 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14621 N 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 14621 N 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14621 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14621 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14621 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14621 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College