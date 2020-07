Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This one will not last long! This home features a great room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths includes all appliances, just repainted in neutral colors, brand new carpet, large backyard, desert landscaping, quiet residential area. Plenty of storage cabinets in the garage. Located across the street from park, on bus line, close to several shopping centers, medical offices and hospital, close to library, near i10 & i202. Home is ready for a new tenant.