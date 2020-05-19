14607 N 32nd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Remodeled (2017) 3-bedroom home with large backyard and covered patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Appliances included. Inside laundry. Large park is across Acoma. Great Hearts school is just south of home. Close to many churches and 51 freeway. Pets with landlord approval. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona.