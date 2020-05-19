All apartments in Phoenix
14607 N 32nd Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14607 N 32nd Place

14607 N 32nd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14607 N 32nd Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled (2017) 3-bedroom home with large backyard and covered patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Appliances included. Inside laundry. Large park is across Acoma. Great Hearts school is just south of home. Close to many churches and 51 freeway. Pets with landlord approval. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

