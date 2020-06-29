1445 East Taylor Street - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

NO APPLICATION FEES - I'm more interested in finding the right tenant that making money on people applying for my apartment.



This unit is FULLY REMODELED. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home perfect for the person who loves and appreciates nice things. Look at the pictures, everything is appointed with the newest design, complete with charred solid wood doors, track lighting, and interior washer and dryer hookups.



This property has two, private single-family homes on the property (one two-bedroom, one three-bedroom) with plenty of privacy and parking.



We are looking for long-term tenants for this ready-to-move-in home.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a one-time pet fee that will be used for deep cleaning at move-out.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.



* You do not need to pay an application fees. Too many property management companies treat application fees as a profit center, I won't charge you a penny.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call. Let's have a conversation about the good and bad, and then, we will take the next step.



* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid over time.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



* The rent that is listed is the base rent. Water, Tax and Admin fees will be added to each monthly payment.



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

There are two, separate, single-family homes on this one property. Plenty of privacy and parking with new landscaping and trees.



Welcome to your new home!