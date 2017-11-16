1444 N 54TH Avenue

** CLOSE TO FREEWAY **We have a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ready to Rent , unit comes with washer/dryer located in storage area ( private patio ) large walk in pantry with dinning area , assigned parking with shopping near by and freeway access .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
