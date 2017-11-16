All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1444 N 54TH Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

1444 N 54TH Avenue

1444 North 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1444 North 54th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
** CLOSE TO FREEWAY **We have a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ready to Rent , unit comes with washer/dryer located in storage area ( private patio ) large walk in pantry with dinning area , assigned parking with shopping near by and freeway access .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have any available units?
1444 N 54TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have?
Some of 1444 N 54TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 N 54TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1444 N 54TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 N 54TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1444 N 54TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1444 N 54TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 N 54TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1444 N 54TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1444 N 54TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 N 54TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 N 54TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

