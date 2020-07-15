14438 S 35th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available 07/24/20 This single level home is located on the corner of a cul de sac, boasting an oversized lot with beautifully designed desert landscaping out front and a huge grassy yard in the back with two large storage sheds and an RV gate. The interior features an open floor plan with family room, formal dining and a gorgeous kitchen flowing into the living room with a custom fireplace. All tile floors in the main areas with wood like tile in the kitchen and living room. Granite counters, stainless appliances and modern ceiling fans. Great views of South Mountain. Come check this place out while you still can! No smoking anywhere inside or out of this property.



2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926044)