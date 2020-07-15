All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

14438 S 35th Pl

14438 South 35th Place · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14438 South 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1699 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 07/24/20 This single level home is located on the corner of a cul de sac, boasting an oversized lot with beautifully designed desert landscaping out front and a huge grassy yard in the back with two large storage sheds and an RV gate. The interior features an open floor plan with family room, formal dining and a gorgeous kitchen flowing into the living room with a custom fireplace. All tile floors in the main areas with wood like tile in the kitchen and living room. Granite counters, stainless appliances and modern ceiling fans. Great views of South Mountain. Come check this place out while you still can! No smoking anywhere inside or out of this property.

2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14438 S 35th Pl have any available units?
14438 S 35th Pl has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14438 S 35th Pl have?
Some of 14438 S 35th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14438 S 35th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14438 S 35th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14438 S 35th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14438 S 35th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14438 S 35th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14438 S 35th Pl offers parking.
Does 14438 S 35th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14438 S 35th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14438 S 35th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14438 S 35th Pl has a pool.
Does 14438 S 35th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14438 S 35th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14438 S 35th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14438 S 35th Pl has units with dishwashers.
