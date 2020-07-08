Rent Calculator
14433 S 46TH Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 1
14433 S 46TH Street
14433 South 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14433 South 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome home, great floor plan! Top location in Ahwatukee; close to schools, shopping, restaurants and commute! 3/2 bath, washer, dryer, and refrigerator included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14433 S 46TH Street have any available units?
14433 S 46TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14433 S 46TH Street have?
Some of 14433 S 46TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14433 S 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14433 S 46TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14433 S 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14433 S 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 14433 S 46TH Street offer parking?
No, 14433 S 46TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14433 S 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14433 S 46TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14433 S 46TH Street have a pool?
No, 14433 S 46TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14433 S 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14433 S 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14433 S 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14433 S 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.
