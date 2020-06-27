14428 N 26TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodel less then 3 year ago. Beautiful home with stainless steel appliances with a great big backyard ready to entertain. Laminate floor throughout the house. A walk in closet for the master bedroom. Two beautiful remodel bathrooms. Great location with easy access to I-17.