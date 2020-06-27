Remodel less then 3 year ago. Beautiful home with stainless steel appliances with a great big backyard ready to entertain. Laminate floor throughout the house. A walk in closet for the master bedroom. Two beautiful remodel bathrooms. Great location with easy access to I-17.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have?
Some of 14428 N 26TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
