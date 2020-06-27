All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

14428 N 26TH Avenue

14428 North 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14428 North 26th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodel less then 3 year ago. Beautiful home with stainless steel appliances with a great big backyard ready to entertain. Laminate floor throughout the house. A walk in closet for the master bedroom. Two beautiful remodel bathrooms. Great location with easy access to I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have any available units?
14428 N 26TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have?
Some of 14428 N 26TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14428 N 26TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14428 N 26TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14428 N 26TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14428 N 26TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 14428 N 26TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14428 N 26TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 14428 N 26TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14428 N 26TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14428 N 26TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14428 N 26TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
