Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1442 N 53RD Drive

1442 North 53rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1442 North 53rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled and professionally cleaned! Great floor plan with great room, dining room, kitchen and half bath downstairs, and two large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Lots of storage space with big closet under the stairs, a linen closet in the upstairs hall, plus a storage/laundry room off of the yard. Block fence around yard to keep pets safe. Non-assistive animal policy: up to two dogs, under 40 pounds each, allowed with Landlord permission. Certain breeds may not be allowed at Landlord's discretion. Renter's insurance required. No smoking or vaping of any kind is allowed inside the home. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 N 53RD Drive have any available units?
1442 N 53RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 N 53RD Drive have?
Some of 1442 N 53RD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 N 53RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 N 53RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 N 53RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 N 53RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1442 N 53RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1442 N 53RD Drive offers parking.
Does 1442 N 53RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 N 53RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 N 53RD Drive have a pool?
No, 1442 N 53RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1442 N 53RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 N 53RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 N 53RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 N 53RD Drive has units with dishwashers.

