1442 N 53RD Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled and professionally cleaned! Great floor plan with great room, dining room, kitchen and half bath downstairs, and two large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Lots of storage space with big closet under the stairs, a linen closet in the upstairs hall, plus a storage/laundry room off of the yard. Block fence around yard to keep pets safe. Non-assistive animal policy: up to two dogs, under 40 pounds each, allowed with Landlord permission. Certain breeds may not be allowed at Landlord's discretion. Renter's insurance required. No smoking or vaping of any kind is allowed inside the home. Owner/Agent