Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1442 E Polk Street Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1442 E Polk Street Unit F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1442 E Polk Street Unit F
1442 E Polk St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1442 E Polk St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute Home - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Recently painred through out inside and out. Pretty tile through out. Small backyard.
Please call Pati 602-339-1440 if you like to see this sweet home.
(RLNE4725643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have any available units?
1442 E Polk Street Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1442 E Polk Street Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
1442 E Polk Street Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 E Polk Street Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F offer parking?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have a pool?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have accessible units?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 E Polk Street Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 E Polk Street Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College