Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14419 N 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14419 N 5th Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14419 N 5th Street
14419 North 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14419 North 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Quiet street, close to schools and work. 85022 zip code.Tenant pays $225 monthly for all electric - Solar system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14419 N 5th Street have any available units?
14419 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14419 N 5th Street have?
Some of 14419 N 5th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14419 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14419 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14419 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 14419 N 5th Street offer parking?
No, 14419 N 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14419 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14419 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 N 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 14419 N 5th Street has a pool.
Does 14419 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 14419 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14419 N 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College