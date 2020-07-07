All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 E Cheryl Dr

1441 East Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1441 East Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/466b66400a ----
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with Large Private Backyard. Open floor concept with laminate wood flooring in all livable areas. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Lighted ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping in front and large backyard with spacious storage shed. Car port with laundry room - washer and dryer included. Close to transportation with easy access to all areas of the valley. Surrounded with mountain views and hiking trails. Some repairs are currently being completed. Yard will be landscaped before move in. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, trash and water - water bill is split with tenant in next door unit.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Dryer
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have any available units?
1441 E Cheryl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have?
Some of 1441 E Cheryl Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 E Cheryl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1441 E Cheryl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 E Cheryl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 E Cheryl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1441 E Cheryl Dr offers parking.
Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 E Cheryl Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have a pool?
No, 1441 E Cheryl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have accessible units?
No, 1441 E Cheryl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 E Cheryl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 E Cheryl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

