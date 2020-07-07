1441 E Cheryl Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with Large Private Backyard. Open floor concept with laminate wood flooring in all livable areas. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Lighted ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping in front and large backyard with spacious storage shed. Car port with laundry room - washer and dryer included. Close to transportation with easy access to all areas of the valley. Surrounded with mountain views and hiking trails. Some repairs are currently being completed. Yard will be landscaped before move in. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, trash and water - water bill is split with tenant in next door unit.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



