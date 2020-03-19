All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14401 N 36TH Street

14401 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14401 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,883 sqft home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features stainless steel appliances, all white cabinetry, carpet in each bedroom, and a gorgeous pool/backyard for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14401 N 36TH Street have any available units?
14401 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14401 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 14401 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14401 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14401 N 36TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14401 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14401 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14401 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14401 N 36TH Street does offer parking.
Does 14401 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14401 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14401 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 14401 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 14401 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14401 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14401 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14401 N 36TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
