Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1432 E MCKINLEY Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

1432 E MCKINLEY Street

1432 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautifully remodeled detached rental home in Garfield Historic District. This home has an open floor plan, fresh white paint and updated stainless steel appliances. Tile plank floors thrroughout. Private backyard with parking gate from the alley and street parking. This homes open floor plan makes it feel bigger then you would expect based on the square footage. This home also has solar panels which equals huge monthly electricity savings for the tenant. The owner lives in the home currently and plans to move out upon closing of their new home on 5/7 pets will be allowed and 25$/Mo pet rent. * See docs tab for more details. Avail 5/15 House Features
�� 663 square feet
�� 2 bedrooms (full size closets in both)
�� 1 bathroom
�� Laundry closet (comes with washer and dryer)
�� Solar panels
�� Fully fenced in yards
�� Backyard and parking area is gravel with black plastic underneath
�� Front yard is flagstones with ground cover
�� Tons of natural light
�� Ceiling fan in living room (comes with a remote)
�� Dimmer light switches (bedrooms, dining room, kitchen)
�� All East, West and South facing windows have tint on them to reduce heat
�� Both East facing windows are frosted for privacy
�� Windows on the front door are frosted for privacy
�� Front porch light has a dusk to dawn light bulb in it
�� Alleyway Access
�� Parking in Rear for up to 2 cars
�� Plenty of street parking
�� Tile throughout the house
�� Electric Stove/Oven
�� Garbage disposal
�� Stainless steel appliances
�� Bathroom light and fan turn on together
�� Potted Aloe Vera underneath the A/C drip on the East side of the house will remain there
(unless they want to replace it with a plant of their own) this way the water drips into the plant
instead of on the gravel
�� Electric is with APS
�� Water, Sewer, Trash and Recycling will be included with rent (City of Phoenix)
�� No smoking
�� Renter's insurance required
�� House is wired for CenturyLink internet
�� Property is shared with front house
�� HVAC tune up once a year (March/April)
�� Pest control every 3 months, inside and outside (March, June, September, December)
�� Replace air filter every 3 months, these will be provided (April, July, October, January)
�� Tenant replaces any and all light bulbs
�� House has smoke detectors
�� Full house remodel at the end of 2018
�� No painting of the inside or outside allowed
�� Pay rent through Zelle app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
1432 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 1432 E MCKINLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1432 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street offers parking.
Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 E MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

