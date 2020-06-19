1432 E MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled detached rental home in Garfield Historic District. This home has an open floor plan, fresh white paint and updated stainless steel appliances. Tile plank floors thrroughout. Private backyard with parking gate from the alley and street parking. This homes open floor plan makes it feel bigger then you would expect based on the square footage. This home also has solar panels which equals huge monthly electricity savings for the tenant. The owner lives in the home currently and plans to move out upon closing of their new home on 5/7 pets will be allowed and 25$/Mo pet rent. * See docs tab for more details. Avail 5/15 House Features

�� 663 square feet

�� 2 bedrooms (full size closets in both)

�� 1 bathroom

�� Laundry closet (comes with washer and dryer)

�� Solar panels

�� Fully fenced in yards

�� Backyard and parking area is gravel with black plastic underneath

�� Front yard is flagstones with ground cover

�� Tons of natural light

�� Ceiling fan in living room (comes with a remote)

�� Dimmer light switches (bedrooms, dining room, kitchen)

�� All East, West and South facing windows have tint on them to reduce heat

�� Both East facing windows are frosted for privacy

�� Windows on the front door are frosted for privacy

�� Front porch light has a dusk to dawn light bulb in it

�� Alleyway Access

�� Parking in Rear for up to 2 cars

�� Plenty of street parking

�� Tile throughout the house

�� Electric Stove/Oven

�� Garbage disposal

�� Stainless steel appliances

�� Bathroom light and fan turn on together

�� Potted Aloe Vera underneath the A/C drip on the East side of the house will remain there

(unless they want to replace it with a plant of their own) this way the water drips into the plant

instead of on the gravel

�� Electric is with APS

�� Water, Sewer, Trash and Recycling will be included with rent (City of Phoenix)

�� No smoking

�� Renter's insurance required

�� House is wired for CenturyLink internet

�� Property is shared with front house

�� HVAC tune up once a year (March/April)

�� Pest control every 3 months, inside and outside (March, June, September, December)

�� Replace air filter every 3 months, these will be provided (April, July, October, January)

�� Tenant replaces any and all light bulbs

�� House has smoke detectors

�� Full house remodel at the end of 2018

�� No painting of the inside or outside allowed

�� Pay rent through Zelle app