Home
Phoenix, AZ
1431 W BEHREND Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM
1431 W BEHREND Drive
1431 West Behrend Drive
·
No Longer Available
1431 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Behind Desert Winds Elementary School!Split master with large bath and small jaccuzi tub. RV Gate.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have any available units?
1431 W BEHREND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have?
Some of 1431 W BEHREND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 W BEHREND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1431 W BEHREND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 W BEHREND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1431 W BEHREND Drive offers parking.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have a pool?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 W BEHREND Drive has units with dishwashers.
