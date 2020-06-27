All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1431 W BEHREND Drive
1431 W BEHREND Drive

1431 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1431 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Behind Desert Winds Elementary School!Split master with large bath and small jaccuzi tub. RV Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have any available units?
1431 W BEHREND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have?
Some of 1431 W BEHREND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 W BEHREND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1431 W BEHREND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 W BEHREND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1431 W BEHREND Drive offers parking.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have a pool?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1431 W BEHREND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 W BEHREND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 W BEHREND Drive has units with dishwashers.
