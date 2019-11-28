All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019

1428 E CINNABAR Avenue

1428 East Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1428 East Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have any available units?
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have?
Some of 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue offer parking?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
