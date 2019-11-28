Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue
1428 East Cinnabar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1428 East Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have any available units?
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have?
Some of 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue offer parking?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College