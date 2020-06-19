Rent Calculator
14251 N 37TH Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 15
14251 N 37TH Way
14251 North 37th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14251 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have any available units?
14251 N 37TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 14251 N 37TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
14251 N 37TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14251 N 37TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way offer parking?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have a pool?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have accessible units?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14251 N 37TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14251 N 37TH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14251 N 37TH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
